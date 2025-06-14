AAP leader Narang blames Delhi govt for financial crisis in MCD

A political face-off has ensued in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with its Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that the Delhi government’s promised fund of Rs 820 crore was yet to reach the civic body, pushing it into a financial crisis.

The Delhi government had announced on June 6 that it would release Rs 820 crore to the MCD under the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) framework. However, Narang claimed that the funds have not been transferred so far, resulting in delayed salaries for sanitation workers and non-payment of pensions and arrears to retired employees.

“Almost a week ago, it was announced that the Delhi government had released Rs 820 crore to the MCD, but those funds have not reached the MCD yet,” Narang said. “For the past two months, since the BJP came to power, salary payments to sanitation workers are being delayed. Pension and arrears to retired staff are also pending.”

Narang further asserted that the civic body’s finances were better managed under AAP’s leadership. “When our party was in power, MCD finances were on track, and salaries were paid on time. This is no longer the case. I would like to say that both the Central and state governments have failed.”

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hit back at AAP, accusing the party of habitual criticism without offering constructive solutions. “They were given 10 years in government and two and a half years in Municipal Corporation of Delhi , but the AAP did not do much to change the system. They should introspect on why they were voted out,” Singh said. He assured that all salaries due would be paid in time.