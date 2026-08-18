AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested in corruption case in Delhi Jal Board

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government on Tuesday arrested six accused, including AAP leader and former Minister of Water Satyendar Jain, and Udit Prakash Rai, former CEO, Delhi Jal Board, in a case involving alleged irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process relating to augmentation/upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the DJB.

Advertisement

The other arrested are Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor, AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner, Euroteck Environement Pvt Ltd; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor, Srijanhar.

Advertisement

According to ACB, an FIR was registered on May 5, 2024 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, at the police station, Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD.

Advertisement

The agency said the case was registered on the complaint of Directorate of Vigilance, regarding large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process relating to augmentation/upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

During the investigation, it was revealed that the tendering process allegedly involved restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby restricting competition and providing undue advantage to a selected private entity, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said in a press statement.

Advertisement

The investigation further revealed non-conduct of the proposed pilot study, inclusion of restrictive conditions relating to the technology, media to be used, exclusion of essential parameters of treated effulent and changes in technical specifications which allegedly resulted in significant financial implications for the government exchequer, Singh said.

The investigation further revealed that private persons were allegedly in regular communication with certain public servants and intermediaries in order to manipulate the tender process.

“Analysis of electronic evidence allegedly showed exchange of restrictive tender conditions, corrigenda and other tender-related documents which were subsequently incorporated into the tender notice of STP project issued by DJB. It indicates an alleged nexus between private persons and public functionaries for influencing the tender conditions in favour of a particular technology provider,” the statement added.

The financial investigation has also revealed an alleged flow of funds in the form of commission/bribe through intermediary entities namely Srijanhar and AN Enterprises.

Investigation has revealed that substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of accused Nagendra Yadav from entities connected with the private technology provider.

Further transactions resulted in transfer of funds to government officials namely Udit Prakash Rai, the then CEO, Delhi Jal Board, and their relatives. The investigation is examining the complete money trail and the alleged proceeds of crime.

The investigation also revealed that Udit Prakash Rai received a bribe of Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives’ bank accounts through banking channels from AN Enterprises, a proprietorship concern of Nagendra Yadav, and that the said amount was allegedly utilised for purchase of immovable property.

The investigation revealed alleged communications between Raja Kumar Kurra, Nagendra Yadav and Ankit Srivastava regarding meetings, tender conditions, corrigenda, and other matters connected with the STP tender.

The investigation indicates that certain restrictive conditions were allegedly introduced or modified in a manner favouring the technology provider namely Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd.