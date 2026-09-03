AAP leader Satyendar Jain granted bail in Delhi Jal Board corruption case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board.

“Bail plea is allowed,” Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said in a brief order passed orally.

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He directed Jain to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount. A reasoned order is awaited.

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Jain on August 18 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. Jain was sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 19.

Related news: Kejriwal hits out at Centre after Satyendar Jain gets bail, questions his arrest

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Prior to granting bail, the court had rejected a plea on August 19 seeking to declare his initial arrest illegal.

The case pertains to a tender awarded to M/s Euroteck Environmental Private Limited when Jain was the Delhi water minister.

The ACB had alleged that the tendering process was manipulated through restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

It alleged that Jain arbitrarily increased the capacity of the Rohini sewage treatment plant (STP) from 15 million gallons per day (mgd) to 30 mgd without a technical feasibility study, resulting in a cost escalation of around Rs 123 crore.

According to the agency, the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender.

It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.

The ACB had also claimed a money trail in which commissions were routed through intermediaries to the bank accounts of various accused persons.

The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of STPs by the DJB.

Jain was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in May 2022. — with PTI