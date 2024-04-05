AAP leaders complain to Delhi CEO against BJP’s ‘derogatory’ posters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The AAP met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to file a complaint against “objectionable” posters and hoardings circulated across Delhi by the BJP. AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said in some posters, the BJP had even used the photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal egregiously.

‘Unprecedented targeting of Oppn’ For the first time in the country’s history, a sitting CM has been arrested, bank account of an Opposition party has been frozen. – Atishi, aap leader

He was accompanied by senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi and the party’s legal team.

Atishi said, “The BJP has put up several obnoxious posters across Delhi, some of which even feature photos of Kejriwal. Our legal team filed a complaint against these objectionable hoardings six days ago. It is deeply concerning for us that even after six days, no action has been taken against the BJP. This is particularly worrying as serious questions are being raised about a level playing field in this election.”

“For the first time in the history of this country, a sitting Chief Minister and national convener of a national party has been arrested just before the election,” she added.

She said it was unprecedented in the history of this country that the Income-Tax Department was sending notices to Opposition political parties during elections. The office of a political party was barricaded for four days on the pretext of security before the elections, she added.

She emphasised the need for a level playing field. “If requisite action is not taken, then we will ask for time from the Election Commission (EC) of India. There is also a very concerning trend that the EC does not give time to the Opposition parties of the country,” she said.

Atishi urged the EC to fulfil its constitutional responsibility. She said, “We hope that the EC will not be a political tool of the Central Government or any particular political party.”

