AAP leaders face police action as anti-CEC stir intensifies in Delhi

Prominent AAP leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Atishi, Rajya Sabah MP Sanjay Singh, party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Jarnail Singh and national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda, were among those detained as police action intensified around the protest site demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The action began around 11 am when Bharadwaj was first detained by the police while he was on his way towards Jantar Mantar along with party workers.

Advertisement

Later in the day, when MP Sanjay Singh left for Parliament along with some supporters, the police stopped him, he alleged. Singh said an MP was not being allowed to enter Parliament. “When the police stopped me in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan, I started the protest right here. PM Narendra Modi has deployed his entire police machinery to protect vote thief Gyanesh. People will drive the vote thieves out of power,” he said.

Advertisement

He said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I am present under Bapu’s statue in the Parliament complex. To reach this very Parliament, PM Narendra Modi, in collusion with Gyanesh Kumar, has carried out large-scale vote theft and deleted the names of 13.37 crore people from the electoral rolls across the country.”

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj stated, “Holding a protest is our constitutional right. The police and the government are saying that permission for the protest was not granted, but why would the government grant permission for a protest against itself? Jantar Mantar is a designated site for protests where no separate permission is required. Even then, the AAP formally informed the police and submitted an application around 6 days ago.”

Advertisement

He said, “There are around 10 to 15 police personnel, along with the SHO, sitting outside my house. I sent them a message and also made a video in the morning informing them that I am not at home, so they should carry out their duty, but they have continued to remain there. The house of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been placed under the watch of the CRPF and the Delhi Police, while cops have also been deployed outside the homes of other leaders.”

Atishi said, “We were holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar to protect the country’s democracy and our right to vote. PM Modi’s Delhi Police detained us from Jantar Mantar. From there, they kept AAP leaders and workers in detention at the Fatehpur Beri police station. The fight against ‘vote chori’ will continue. The system in the Election Commission will have to be set right, and Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. ‘Vote chori’ will not be allowed.”