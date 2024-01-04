AAP leaders join BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Several prominent leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

In an induction event, headed by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, former Lok Sabha in-charge Udham Singh Tomar and state joint secretary of the trade wing of AAP Sudhir Phogat joined the BJP.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva underscored the alleged feeling of betrayal among those who once supported AAP, especially influenced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Levelling accusations against Kejriwal, he said that AAP had devolved into a "Gangotri of corruption", prompting a gradual migration to the BJP.

Sachdeva contended that the original objectives and principles associated with Kejriwal and AAP had been compromised. Tomar and Phogat criticised Kejriwal for what they perceived as corruption within AAP. They contended that AAP workers, especially the youth, were increasingly disenchanted with Kejriwal's leadership.

Tomar said, “Many AAP party workers who joined the BJP today had left their jobs to join AAP in its initial days, but left today because the party has now become a house of corruption. The party, once formed due to widespread frustration with corruption, is now itseflf following a path of corruption.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Lok Sabha