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Home / Delhi / AAP leaders march with 270-foot Tricolour towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

AAP leaders march with 270-foot Tricolour towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bid to stop youth from unfurling national flag: Bharadwaj

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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CJP supporters hold the national flag during a march at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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AAP leaders on Friday took out a march carrying a 270-foot-long Tricolour from North Avenue towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj leading party workers amid heavy police deployment and heightened security in the national capital.

Bharadwaj said the freedom struggle had secured every citizen the right to unfurl the Tricolour in their own country without seeking permission from the government or the police.

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“Our ancestors fought for independence from the British so that we can unfurl the Tricolour anywhere we want,” he said, questioning why citizens should be prevented from engaging in a peaceful activity.

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“They will get people to bang plates and light lamps, but how is it wrong for ordinary citizens to do something peacefully?” he asked.

Bharadwaj alleged that the government was attempting to prevent young people from gathering and unfurling the national flag.

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Referring to the legal proceedings over the proposed gathering, he said the government had approached the court on Thursday over the issue, while the police had threatened to shut Connaught Place and Central Park.

He also blamed the government for the losses allegedly suffered by traders in Connaught Place during the festive season, claiming that the authorities had ordered shops and restaurants to shut.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar said unfurling the national flag was a constitutional right and asserted that the country belonged to its youth, farmers, women and every citizen who believed in the Constitution.

Referring to the RSS, Kumar alleged that the organisation had not hoisted the Tricolour for 52 years after Independence. He said the AAP would continue to challenge what it described as attempts to prevent citizens from exercising their rights.

“The country is not the personal property of the BJP or the RSS. It belongs to the youth, farmers, women and every citizen who believes in the Tiranga and the Constitution,” he said.

Kumar also claimed that the party unfurled the Tricolour in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament despite efforts to stop it, adding that the AAP would continue to assert citizens’ right to display the national flag.

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