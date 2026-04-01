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Home / Delhi / AAP leaders mourn death of Atihsi’s father

AAP leaders mourn death of Atihsi’s father

Vijay Singh was a retired professor at the University of Delhi and was known for his dedication to academics and social values

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:55 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Atishi with her father Vijay Kumar
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Delhi's former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi's father, Vijay Kumar, passed away on Friday.
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

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Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, condoling the death, described the news as "extremely heartbreaking" in a post on X.

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Remembering him, Sisodia added, “He devoted his entire life to society, living it based on education and values. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with Atishi ji and her family. May God grant them the strength to bear this immense sorrow.”

Vijay Singh was a retired professor at the University of Delhi and was known for his dedication to academics and social values.

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He is survived by his wife, Tripta Wahi, who is also an academic. The couple was associated with intellectual and social circles, and were known for their engagement in public discourse.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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