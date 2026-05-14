AAP leaders reach Lok Niwas over minor’s sexual assault

AAP leaders, led by Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, today reached Lok Niwas seeking a meeting with L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a school in Janakpuri and allegations that police officials were threatening the victim’s parents.

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According to the party, despite waiting for several hours, Bharadwaj, along with women councillors and other leaders, were not allowed to meet the L-G.

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Former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and three councillors were briefly called inside before allegedly being told that an appointment would be communicated over an email.

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Bharadwaj claimed the victim’s family had accused Delhi Police officials, including the SHO and DCP, of harassment and intimidation. He alleged that the parents were being made to sit at the police station for long hours. Despite the case involving charges under the POCSO Act, it was not being handled properly.

The AAP leader also alleged that senior BJP leaders had acquired stakes in the school’s properties worth around Rs 500 crore and claimed this was the reason that the matter was being suppressed. He demanded action against the DCP, SHO concerned and the school administration, seeking disclosure of the school’s ownership details by the Delhi Government.

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Speaking at Raj Bhavan, Oberoi said the delegation had sought an urgent meeting due to the seriousness of the case but was informed that the L-G was occupied in meetings.

Meanwhile, the DCP North, in a post on X, refuted AAP’s claims and stated that no such communication had been conveyed either from the L-G office or the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, in a post on X, wrote, “In the sexual assault case, an FIR under Section 64(1) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Janakpuri poplice station on May 1, 2026, immediately after the mother’s complaint and the child’s medical examination”.

The police rejected allegations of harassment or intimidation by officials, calling such claims false and baseless. They said the accused was arrested the same day after identification by the victim.

Statements of the victim and her mother were recorded before a Judicial Magistrate, while CCTV footage and other evidence were seized. The investigation, the police said, was being conducted professionally using scientific and forensic evidence.

The post mentioned that the West District Police are filing appeal against the said bail order in the Delhi High Court. Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police will meet the victim’s parents and had directed to submit report into the matter within 24 hours.

BJP criticises Bharadwaj

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday criticised Saurabh Bharadwaj over his comments regarding an alleged misconduct incident involving a minor girl at a school in West Delhi, accusing the AAP leader of indulging in “petty politics” despite the Delhi Government already initiating action against the institution. Kapoor said AAP leaders in Delhi had “lost political relevance” and were attempting to remain visible by targeting the government over the issue. He claimed the Delhi Government had already issued a show-cause notice to the school management earlier this week and had expressed its intention to take over the school following the incident.