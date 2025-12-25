AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Adil Ahmad booked for ‘mocking’ Santa Claus

The Delhi Police has booked AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, general secretary Adil Ahmad, and MLA Sanjeev Jha for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Christian community, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at the Connaught Place police station under Sections 299, 302, and 3(5) of the BNS after a complaint was submitted by advocate Khushboo George who alleged that the three leaders deliberately and maliciously committed acts intended to outrage religious feelings, along with alleged violation of the reasonable restrictions on free speech under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, the accused uploaded videos on their official social media handles depicting a political skit performed in public at Connaught Place.

The videos allegedly show individuals, dressed as Santa Claus, being portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner. The characters are seen fainting and collapsing on the street, purportedly being used as props for political messaging, the FIR read.

“Santa Claus is a revered religious and cultural icon for Christians worldwide, representing the legacy of Saint Nicholas and the Christmas festival. The videos allegedly depict mock CPR being performed and ridicule directed at the icon, which, the complaint claims, amounts to a deliberate attempt to insult the Christian faith during the final days of Advent,” it added.

This came after a video was posted on the party’s social media handle and the accounts of the party leaders.

“Two Santa Clauses came to CP to give chocolates to people before Christmas, but they couldn’t withstand Delhi’s dangerous pollution. After which, they were forced to wear gas masks and could save themselves from Delhi’s poisonous air,” the video mentioned.