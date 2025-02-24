AAP left Delhi public exchequer empty: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta here today criticised the previous AAP-led government, accusing it of leaving the city’s public exchequer empty.

Gupta, however, said that the BJP’s election promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana would be implemented with careful planning.

The newly elected Chief Minister, who is also a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, made these remarks after attending a meeting with all 48 BJP MLAs at the Delhi BJP headquarters on Sunday, ahead of the first session of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.

“We have been holding multiple meetings to strategise and ensure good governance in the city. All our ministers and MLAs are on the ground assessing the current situation,” Gupta said. “We will ensure that the city is governed with focus on the people, and will fulfill our promises made during the elections.”

Regarding the upcoming Assembly session, Gupta said that all 70 MLAs would take their oaths, with elections for both Speaker and Deputy Speaker slated to take place. “The Protem Speaker will be sworn in by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), and we have planned a three-day session to begin the work,” she added.

Gupta’s remarks come as her government prepares to fulfill its promise of a Rs 2,500 monthly payment to eligible women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. She confirmed that detailed meetings with officials had already taken place to roll out the scheme, with implementation expected soon.

The Delhi CM also responded to a letter from AAP leader Atishi, who had requested a meeting regarding the Rs 2,500 assistance scheme. This letter followed the BJP’s Cabinet meeting on February 20, where the scheme was not addressed. Gupta defended her government’s swift actions, noting that the BJP had already approved the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in its first Cabinet meeting — something the AAP government had delayed for years.

“I want to remind the people that the Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, followed by AAP, but neither of them addressed the issues of people. Now, just one day after we took office, they are questioning our government,” Gupta said. “We have hit the ground running with actions that benefit Delhiites.”

Gupta also took a dig at the Opposition, stating, “The Congress and AAP should focus on their internal problems. Many of their members are ready to leave, and they are worried because we are committed to fulfilling all our promises. They fear our transparency and the reports we will present in this session.”

The CM concluded by reaffirming her commitment to the people of Delhi, adding, “We have started our work on Day one, from visiting Yamuna Ghat, and we are determined to fulfilling 100 per cent of our commitments.”

With the first session of the Assembly set to begin on Monday, Gupta’s government is poised to take significant steps towards fulfilling its election promises, including financial assistance to women and increased transparency in governance.

Rekha attends special mahamastakabhishek ceremony

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with MPs Kamaljeet Sahrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, attended the second grand special Dwarakesh Shri Bahubali Swami Mahamastakabhishek ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony, which took place in the presence of revered Jain Muni Pujya Shri Charukirti Panditacharyavarya Bhadrak Mahaswami Maharaj, marked an important occasion for the Jain community.

Speaking at the event, CM Rekha expressed her gratitude to the Jain community for its continuous support.

Gupta further outlined her vision for the city, stating: “We will work together to make Delhi a developed city and fulfil the dreams of millions of Delhiites, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

She promised that under her leadership, the city would soon embark on a new chapter of growth and progress. She reiterated her commitment to transform Delhi and fulfil the aspirations of its citizens through consistent development efforts.