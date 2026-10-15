DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / AAP likens arrest of CJP leaders to Emergency

AAP likens arrest of CJP leaders to Emergency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file
Advertisement

The AAP on Wednesday criticised the arrest of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were remanded to five-day judicial custody following a protest at Jantar Mantar, drawing parallels between the present political situation and the Emergency imposed in 1975.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the police action, asking whether hoisting the national flag had become a crime in the country.

Advertisement

“Has hoisting our own national flag in our own country now become a crime? The arrest of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for the offence of hoisting the Tiranga is utterly hysterical,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Advertisement

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the arrests, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether British rule had returned to India.

He alleged that the two leaders and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde had gone to Jantar Mantar, unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, but were subsequently arrested.

Advertisement

“The youth of this country will say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and hoist the Tiranga countless times,” Singh said, alleging that the government was attempting to silence young voices through its actions.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, compared the current political situation with the period preceding the Emergency in 1975, citing allegations of electoral malpractice, student and workers’ movements, economic difficulties and political instability.

Bharadwaj said the arrest of the CJP leaders and the growing expression of dissent among young people were indicative of what he described as Emergency-like conditions. He alleged that the two leaders had been sent to Tihar Jail despite no grounds having emerged to justify five days of custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts