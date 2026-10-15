AAP likens arrest of CJP leaders to Emergency

The AAP on Wednesday criticised the arrest of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were remanded to five-day judicial custody following a protest at Jantar Mantar, drawing parallels between the present political situation and the Emergency imposed in 1975.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the police action, asking whether hoisting the national flag had become a crime in the country.

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“Has hoisting our own national flag in our own country now become a crime? The arrest of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for the offence of hoisting the Tiranga is utterly hysterical,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

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Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the arrests, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether British rule had returned to India.

He alleged that the two leaders and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde had gone to Jantar Mantar, unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, but were subsequently arrested.

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“The youth of this country will say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and hoist the Tiranga countless times,” Singh said, alleging that the government was attempting to silence young voices through its actions.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, compared the current political situation with the period preceding the Emergency in 1975, citing allegations of electoral malpractice, student and workers’ movements, economic difficulties and political instability.

Bharadwaj said the arrest of the CJP leaders and the growing expression of dissent among young people were indicative of what he described as Emergency-like conditions. He alleged that the two leaders had been sent to Tihar Jail despite no grounds having emerged to justify five days of custody.