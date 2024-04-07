AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

New Delhi, April 6
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said Cabinet minister Atishi had become a fabulist and was telling fake stories day in and day out. He alleged that to meet the need of economic resources for Goa and Punjab elections of 2022, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government had drafted the liquor policy in connivance with liquor trader cartels and raised commission from wholesale traders, from 2 per cent to 12 per cent, ensuring kickbacks for the party. The money was taken in cash for the two states and spent during elections, the BJP leader added.
“Every morning, Atishi wakes up to create a new political controversy with her diatribe. The lies she keeps telling on liquor scam have all been present in the court by Kejriwal and all of them have been rejected by the judges,” Sachdeva said.
He added that Atishi should answer that if there were no irregularities in liquor policy, then why did the government withdrew it as soon as a CBI inquiry was ordered into it.
