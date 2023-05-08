AAP misleading people on court's bail order: BJP

New Delhi, May 7
The BJP on Sunday accused senior AAP leaders of presenting a “twisted and misleading” reference to a court’s bail order in the Delhi excise policy case and demanded that a contempt of court proceeding be initiated against them.
The BJP’s reaction came after Delhi minister Atishi told a press conference that the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to accused Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra in the case observing that the ED could not show evidence of any cash payment for bribe or kickback. Union ministerMeenakshi Lekhi charged that the AAP leaders were “spreading lies” and “misleading” people by portraying the court’s bail order as its judgment in the case.
