AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi appears before Anti-Corruption Branch in poll ticket bribery case

PTI

New Delhi, November 17

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Thursday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the poll ticket bribery case, officials said.

On Tuesday, the ACB arrested Tripathi's brother-in-law and his two associates for allegedly demanding Rs 90 lakh as bribe for arranging a ticket to a party worker's wife in the civic polls.

A senior ACB official said Tripathi was asked to appear at 11 am. He is being questioned, the official said.

The incident came to light on Monday after a person named Gopal Khari, who claimed to have been associated with the AAP as an active worker since 2014, approached the ACB with the complaint, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Khari met Tripathi, the Model Town MLA, on November 9 with a request for a ticket from AAP for his wife to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi election from Ward No. 69 in Kamla Nagar, the ACB said.

Tripathi allegedly demanded Rs 90 lakh to secure a ticket for Khari's wife. Khari paid Rs 35 lakh to him. He also allegedly gave Rs 20 lakh to AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta on Tripathi's insistence, according to the complaint.