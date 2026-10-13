AAP MLA demands answers on Bangla Sahib police action

AAP Delhi vice-president and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh on Monday wrote an open letter to members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), raising 10 questions over the police action at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on October 10 and the committee’s decision to file a complaint against AAP leaders.

Singh sought answers on several issues, including whether the Delhi Police had obtained prior permission from the DSGMC before entering the gurdwara premises and whether police personnel were justified in entering the Guru Ghar wearing shoes and carrying batons.

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Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that the police action against students and other members of the Sangat who had taken shelter at the gurdwara violated its sanctity and decorum. He also questioned the conduct of the DSGMC president and some committee members, alleging that instead of filing a complaint against the police, they had lodged one against AAP leaders.

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“On October 10, the Delhi Police carried out a shameful operation against students and ordinary members of the Sangat who had taken shelter at Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib. The police entered the gurdwara premises wearing shoes, with caps on their heads and batons in their hands, openly violating the sanctity and decorum of the gurdwara,” Singh said.

He questioned whether the DSGMC had discussed the matter before the complaint was filed, claiming that some committee members had told him they opposed the decision.

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Singh also challenged the description of the route on the Ashoka Road side of the gurdwara as a “public thoroughfare”. He maintained that the stretch was part of the gurdwara premises and asked whether the police had obtained the committee’s permission before entering. If permission had been granted, he demanded that the relevant documents be made public.

The AAP leader also questioned DSGMC members’ participation in programmes organised by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing a Hukamnama issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib asking Sikhs not to participate in RSS-organised programmes.

“Why, then, are committee members attending programmes organised by the BJP and the RSS? Do members of the gurdwara committee consider their membership a means of securing a BJP ticket?” he asked, questioning whether their political affiliations were taking precedence over Sikh principles.

Singh further alleged that some committee members were supporting the BJP in the expectation of protection from the Delhi Police. He claimed that those supporting the party were provided security, while those opposed to it were denied it.

He also questioned whether describing those who had sought shelter at the gurdwara as workers of a particular political party and filing a complaint against them could undermine the Sikh tradition of providing refuge to those in need.

“Will people now think twice before seeking shelter in a gurdwara, fearing that a police complaint might be filed against them?” he asked.