AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal, assert that CM Kejriwal should not step down

New Delhi, April 2
AAP MLAs on Tuesday met Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi chief minister should not step down and continue to run the government from jail.
Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said.
Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.
Four MLAs are out of station while three -- Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- are in jail, the AAP leaders said.
The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal should resign as chief minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
