AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

New Delhi, January 19
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators protested on the premises of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, demanding the suspension of the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and Principal Secretary (Finance) for “sabotaging” the works of the Delhi Government at the behest of L-G VK Saxena.
The MLAs gathered under the Gandhi’s statue in the Vidhan Sabha and raised slogans against the L-G, accusing him of undermining the state government.
