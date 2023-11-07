AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

New Delhi, November 6
AAP leaders said party MLAs have urged Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Chief Minister even if he is arrested by any investigative agency.
Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged excise police scam, but he skipped the summons saying it was “politically motivated”.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said officers will go to jail for meetings with Kejriwal. Minister Atishi said if Kejriwal is arrested, they will approach court to seek permission for him to carry out official work from jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea
Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...