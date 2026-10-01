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Home / Delhi / AAP moves ACB over 'irregularities' in Rs 23-cr Delhi PWD road tender

AAP moves ACB over 'irregularities' in Rs 23-cr Delhi PWD road tender

Submits written plaint, seeks FIR

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. file
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The AAP on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) seeking registration of an FIR and a probe into irregularities in a Rs 23-crore Public Works Department (PWD) tender under Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh submitted the complaint.

Bharadwaj alleged that the minister tried to seize the phone of a youth who was recording the poor quality of the road and destroy evidence of the corruption and his conduct. He alleged that the road had not been constructed according to the prescribed specifications and that the minister assaulted the youth instead of ordering an inquiry and fixing accountability.

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The letter written by Jarnail Singh mentioned, “a tender for the strengthening of various bituminous roads under West Road Division-1, PWD, New Delhi, including Outer Ring Road, Vikaspuri, from Janakpuri District Centre in year 2025-26 was awarded to M/s CP Arora Private Limited. A tender amount of Rs 23,69,51,473 was sanctioned by the Office of the Executive Engineer, PWD Division, West Road-1. The tender was sanctioned and the contract was awarded to the said entity on November 26, 2025, with the stipulated period of completion being 8 months starting November 27, 2025 and completion by July 26, 2026.”

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The letter awarding the tender contains a detailed break-up of the sanctioned amount. Therein, approximately Rs 15 crore (Rs 15,00,28,651) was sanctioned towards the laying of bituminous concrete using crushed stone aggregates at a compacted thickness of 40/50 mm (with bitumen of grade PMB 76-10). Thus, more than 50 per cent of the cost attributable to the strengthening of the said road is attributed to the laying of the said 40/50 mm thick layer, the letter mentioned.

“I am constrained to approach your office in my capacity as a public representative to formally lodge a serious complaint regarding deeply entrenched institutional corruption, financial embezzlement and high-handed criminal acts. These offenses involve top public officials, government engineers, a private contractor and police personnel,” the complaint stated.

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The quality of the road was so compromised that the bituminous layers were easily peeling off and breaking apart with minimal physical contact. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh was also present at the site. Instead of executing his ministerial duty to inspect the failure, order a vigilance enquiry and penalise the contractor, the minister actively sought to shield the contractor and PWD officials, it added.

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