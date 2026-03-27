AAP MP condemns CM’s remarks on court verdict

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks on a lower court verdict in the excise policy case.

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In a video posted on X, Gupta was reportedly heard suggesting that the judiciary had been “set” in the case.

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Addressing mediapersons, he said, “Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who holds a constitutional position, has made a deeply shameful statement by claiming that the court verdict in favour of Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders was obtained by ‘setting’ the court. This is a grave insult to the judiciary. It is unheard of for a sitting Chief Minister to make such a statement.”

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Questioning the logic of her claim, he added: “If that is the case, then were the earlier court decisions against Arvind Kejriwal also ‘set’ by BJP and PM Narendra Modi? Were all rulings against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, or Satyendar Jain obtained by fixing the courts? That would mean the BJP secured all those decisions by ‘setting’ the judiciary.”

Referring to the judgment, Singh continued: “In this verdict, the judge clearly states that the files spoke for themselves, indicating that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and all the accused are innocent. There was no evidence or proof against them, and they were discharged. The court said the CBI had no evidence even to frame charges. Such decisions are rare, and it takes great courage for a judge to deliver such a verdict. Yet Rekha Gupta claims the verdict was ‘set’.”

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Singh urged the Chief Justice of India to take cognisance of Gupta’s statement.

“She is indirectly suggesting that future decisions will also be influenced. This implies an attempt to manipulate outcomes. The Supreme Court should initiate contempt proceedings against Rekha Gupta and take strict action. A person who makes such remarks has no right to remain in the Chief Minister’s position,” Singh said.