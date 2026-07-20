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Home / Delhi / AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS to discuss paper leaks, Wangchuk’s demand

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS to discuss paper leaks, Wangchuk’s demand

In his notice addressed to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the issues were of urgent national importance and required immediate discussion

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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AAP MP Sanjay Singh
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AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday submitted a notice of motion under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the day's listed business in the Upper House to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak and the demands raised by activist Sonam Wangchuk.
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In his notice addressed to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the issues were of urgent national importance and required immediate discussion.

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“I wish to draw the attention of the House to an extremely sensitive matter of public importance concerning the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 following allegations of a large-scale question paper leak and irregularities, and the consequent compulsion to conduct a nationwide re-examination,” he said.

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Singh noted that this was the fourth recorded paper leak involving the prestigious medical entrance examination in the past nine years, and said, “This exposes the continuing vulnerabilities in the examination system and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the measures taken to safeguard its integrity. Such repeated breaches have severely shaken public confidence in the fairness, credibility and transparency of India’s examination system.”

“While 22,05,035 candidates had appeared for the original examination, only 19,99,895 candidates appeared for the re-examination, meaning that more than 2.05 lakh candidates chose not to sit for it again,” he highlighted.

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