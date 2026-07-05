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Home / Delhi / AAP MP Sanjay Singh questions silence over Rs 650-cr scam in Directorate General of Health Services

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questions silence over Rs 650-cr scam in Directorate General of Health Services

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the media.
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In a veiled attack on the Delhi Government, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday questioned the lack of action in the alleged Rs 650-crore scam in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

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“A massive scam has taken place in Delhi’s Health Department under the Rekha Gupta government, where Dr Pankaj Singh is the Health Minister,” Singh said while addressing the media. He added that the Rs 650-crore scam involved purchase of medicines, ORS packets, X-ray machines, etc, at inflated costs.

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The AAP leader claimed that despite such a massive scam, there was complete silence. “No one is questioning the government. Neither the BJP’s double-engine government nor and Health Minister is being discussed.”

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Singh added that it is strange that whenever the BJP was involved in corruption, “the system” was blamed instead. The MP claimed that the government first violated all rules by appointing Dr Vatsala Aggarwal in the DGHS, superseding 10 senior doctors. “An inquiry is already underway against her regarding admissions to a cancer hospital. After Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was appointed in the DGHS, the Rekha Gupta government and the Health Department jointly initiated this loot,” he alleged.

Singh pointed out that this was not an ordinary scam but a mega scam. “Had the Aam Aadmi Party been in power, there would have been demands to dig graves for ministers,” he added.

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Recalling the alleged liquor policy case against the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said, “The court had observed that there was insufficient evidence even to begin a trial and had instead directed action against the officials who initiated the case. Yet, TV channels and public discourse were dominated by heated debates, ranging from prime-time shouting matches to calls asking why the accused had not resigned, why they had not been hanged and why graves had not been dug for them.”

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