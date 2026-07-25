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Home / Delhi / AAP politicising protest: Delhi BJP

AAP politicising protest: Delhi BJP

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra. File
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The Delhi BJP on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to politicise the ongoing student agitation over the alleged examination paper leaks, claiming that the possibility of talks between the Centre and protesting students had left the opposition party “frustrated.”

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had hoped to use the student movement to regain political relevance but that these efforts had been undermined after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and discussions between the government and student representatives began.

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“It is clear that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to prolong the students' movement to revive his political relevance, but the possibility of an agreement between the government and the students has shattered his dreams. Now, he has openly resorted to making statements to provoke the students,” Malhotra alleged. He said the BJP-led Central government was sensitive to students' concerns, including the issue of examination paper leaks, and highlighted the Centre's proposal to bring in stricter anti-paper leak legislation with provisions for fast-track court trials. Malhotra also accused Kejriwal of maintaining silence over the alleged pharmacy examination paper leak in Punjab, calling it evidence of “double standards.”

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The Delhi BJP president further criticised AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, alleging that they were opposing the Centre's proposed measures to tackle paper leaks. Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor also accused AAP leaders of trying to inject communal and political narratives into the student protest as it moved towards a possible resolution.

Kapoor alleged that Gopal Rai had attempted to give the agitation a Hindu-Muslim angle, while Saurabh Bharadwaj, through a social media post, had acknowledged the presence of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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He further alleged that there had been widespread discussion over the past several days about AAP leaders arranging financial support for the agitation, claiming that the party's recent statements had exposed its role in the protest.

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