AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

New Delhi, March 24

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its scrutiny of the BJP over the allegations that it accepted Rs 60 crore from Sarath Chandra Reddy, the central figure in the Delhi liquor excise scam.

At a press conference held on Sunday, AAP leaders demanded transparency from the BJP regarding its association with Reddy and the financial transactions involved.

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted the party’s stance, stating, “The BJP’s silence on the matter is alarming. We have concrete evidence that the BJP received Rs 55 crore in donations from Sarath Chandra Reddy’s companies through electoral bonds. This raises serious questions about the BJP’s integrity and accountability.”

Bharadwaj posed three questions to the BJP leadership, emphasising the need for clarification on their relationship with Reddy, the reasons behind accepting the substantial donation and the decision to conceal these transactions from investigative authorities and the public.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, Government of Delhi, expressed concern over the BJP’s silence, stating, “The BJP’s failure to address these allegations suggests complicity. The public deserves answers, and we demand full disclosure from the BJP leadership.”

Priyanka Kakkar, AAP national chief spokesperson, shed light on the sequence of events surrounding the alleged scandal. “Sarath Chandra Reddy’s arrest and subsequent revelations have exposed the BJP’s involvement in this bribery scandal. The BJP’s acceptance of funds from a figure accused of money laundering raises serious ethical and legal concerns,” Kakkar remarked.

The AAP’s call for accountability comes after recent disclosures regarding electoral bond transactions, revealing Reddy’s substantial contributions to the BJP. Kakkar emphasised, “The BJP cannot evade responsibility. The public deserves to know the truth, and the failure to address these allegations would confirm the BJP’s involvement in bribery.”

The party has vowed to pursue the matter and called for Prime Minister Modi’s resignation if the BJP fails to provide satisfactory responses in the matter.

