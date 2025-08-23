DT
AAP protests at Delhi hospital, demands FIR against BJP MLA over alleged assault

AAP protests at Delhi hospital, demands FIR against BJP MLA over alleged assault

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the office of the Medical Superintendent (MS) at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on Friday, demanding registration of an FIR against BJP MLA from Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana, in connection with the alleged assault of a doctor.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We have received information the intern doctor who was assaulted and abused on Thursday at 11.15 am by BJP MLA Harish Khurana and his supporters is now under political pressure, along with his family. They are being coerced into withdrawing the complaint under threats to their career and personal safety. Over 24 hours have passed since the incident, but MS Uma has still not forwarded the written complaint to the police.”

According to Bharadwaj, 42 doctors had signed a detailed four-page complaint demanding FIR registration, but the Medical Superintendent had failed to act. “When we asked MS Uma Ji why the complaint hadn’t been sent to the police, she initially claimed she had never received one. But when our Doctor Cell president, Dr Nimmi Rastogi, showed her the complaint — which is also circulating widely on social media — she became angry,” he added.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bharadwaj alleged collusion between the hospital administration and the government. “The MS and hospital authorities are protecting the accused. Initially, the MS said no complaint had been submitted. When shown the signed document, she insisted she would decide whether or not to forward it to the police. In Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, the administration had also tried to shield the guilty in a similar fashion. It is the MS’s duty to ensure institutional FIRs are filed in cases of assault on doctors,”

he wrote.

The party has demanded immediate action from both the hospital and the police, warning of escalating protests if the matter is not addressed promptly.

