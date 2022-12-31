AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

Demanding an FIR under SC/ST Act against Laxmi Nagar MLA and BJP leader Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a protest outside his residence.

MLA Denies charges I did not assault the worker. The allegation is baseless. I had received information that a washroom was lying locked. I went to enquire about the issue and asked the worker to open the washroom at the earliest. Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar

AAP’s protest was led by MLA Kuldeep Kumar. Lashing out at the saffron party, Kuldeep Kumar said, “It is clear by the incident that the BJP is an anti-dalit party. It is clear in the video, in which Abhay Verma can be seen slapping the worker and abusing his mother.”

Notably, a video of a group of men thrashing a sanitation worker of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is making rounds on the social media. In the video, a group of persons can be seen slapping the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) worker allegedly over a locked washroom, and rooms nearby.

Kuldeep said, “AAP condemns this behaviour of the BJP leader. Just because their (BJP) party has lost the election, they cannot assault people. Most of these safai karamcharis are people who come from marginalised communities. The BJP couldn’t pay their salaries on time during their 15-year MCD rule, and now their leaders are attacking them.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Abhay Verma said he got information that a public toilet had been locked and therefore he went to inquire the worker who was on duty.

“I did not assault the worker. It is a baseless allegation. However, I did ask the worker to open the locked washroom at the earliest,” he added.