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Home / Delhi / AAP protests outside Delhi BJP MLA’s house

AAP protests outside Delhi BJP MLA’s house

Wants ownership details of PG accommodations be made public

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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AAP leaders stage a protest outside the residence of BJP MLA Anil Sharma in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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AAP MLAs and councillors on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP MLA Anil Sharma over the Satya Niketan building collapse and demanded that the ownership details of paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area be made public.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that influential BJP leaders had invested heavily in properties in Satya Niketan and demanded a list of property and PG owners. He said the disclosure would reveal who was operating the “PG mafia”.

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Bharadwaj also questioned the absence of Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood from the site, alleging that he was in Goa despite being aware of the incident.

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Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that the promised audits of dilapidated buildings had not been carried out and demanded that the government disclose the number of buildings audited, sealed and demolished in the past six months. He also demanded that the government build hostels for students and bear their PG rent until such facilities were ready.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh demanded accountability of officials of the MCD Building Department, including the Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer concerned.

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Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also criticised Sood’s absence, while MCD House Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang demanded a complete list of PGs operating in Satya Niketan and details of their regulatory compliance.

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