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Home / Delhi / AAP questions Delhi Government’s safety audit measures after another building collapses

AAP questions Delhi Government’s safety audit measures after another building collapses

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the audits had failed to translate into effective action and claimed that officials in several departments were collecting bribes instead of addressing safety violations

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File
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After a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area on Thursday morning, killing two people, AAP state unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of failing to ensure safety of buildings despite repeated audits.

Several people were initially feared trapped under the debris, triggering a rescue operation by emergency services. The incident was reported from Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

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Reacting to the incident, Bharadwaj questioned why buildings continued to collapse despite the government and the MCD having ordered multiple safety audits across Delhi.

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In a post on X, he alleged that the audits had failed to translate into effective action and claimed that officials in several departments were collecting bribes instead of addressing safety violations.

The AAP leader accused the Delhi Police and the MCD of taking bribes from building owners and alleged that the Fire Department and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) under the Revenue Department had also become involved in such practices after the Rekha Gupta government came to power.

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Bharadwaj further alleged that building owners who refused to pay bribes faced sealing action by the MCD, while other establishments continued to operate despite alleged violations.

Citing the sealing of two gyms in a ward of the Greater Kailash-II market, he questioned why other gyms and commercial buildings in the same South Zone remained open. He described the action as selective enforcement and sought accountability from the government and civic authorities.

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