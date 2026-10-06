AAP readies backup leadership ahead of Oct 10 protest in Delhi

The AAP on Monday claimed the government was preparing to arrest Opposition leaders in “false cases” ahead of its October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and said it was putting in place a backup leadership structure to ensure the movement continued even if its senior leaders were detained.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj held an emergency meeting with party MLAs, councillors, district presidents, Assembly presidents and ward observers to review preparations for the protest and discuss contingency plans.

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Bharadwaj said leaders associated with organisations supporting the proposed protest could face arrests and urged them to prepare “Plans B and C”, including alternative communication mechanisms, to ensure coordination in case senior and grassroots leaders were detained.