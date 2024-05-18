 AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she went to CM's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Video grab.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

AAP on Saturday released a fresh video from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence that shows their Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal being escorted out by the police and security guards without "torn cloths and injuries".

The incident is said to be of Monday-- the same day--Swati had alleged that she was assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she went to the Chief Minister's residence.

She alleged that she was kicked, punched and abused by Kumar and that her clothes were allegedly torn. She also alleged that during the assault she got injuries on her head and her leg.

But the new CCTV footage shows Swati Maliwal without any injuries. She is also seen struggling to free herself from the security women.

The incident has triggered a political uproar with the BJP flaying Kejriwal over the incident and staying quite.

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha


