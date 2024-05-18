AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Chandigarh, May 18
AAP on Saturday released a fresh video from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence that shows their Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal being escorted out by the police and security guards without "torn cloths and injuries".
?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?????? ???? pic.twitter.com/dBkH5YhKdD— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024
The incident is said to be of Monday-- the same day--Swati had alleged that she was assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.
Also read: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP
In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she went to the Chief Minister's residence.
She alleged that she was kicked, punched and abused by Kumar and that her clothes were allegedly torn. She also alleged that during the assault she got injuries on her head and her leg.
But the new CCTV footage shows Swati Maliwal without any injuries. She is also seen struggling to free herself from the security women.
The incident has triggered a political uproar with the BJP flaying Kejriwal over the incident and staying quite.
