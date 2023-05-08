AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed there was no evidence of Rs 100 crore kickbacks in the alleged liquor scam. Referring to a recent bail order of the Rouse Avenue Court in the case, AAP claimed all allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding bribes and kickbacks in the Delhi excise policy case were “bogus and based on vague statements and without any material evidence”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was an attempt to malign AAP. Taking to Twitter, he said: “Now even the court has said there is no material evidence of bribery or money laundering. We have been saying it right from beginning that the entire liquor scam is bogus and meant only to malign AAP.”

Speaking at a press conference, Education Minister Atishi highlighted that the court had granted bail to two key accused in the case — Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra.

“The ED and the CBI do not have any document to prove a scam of even a penny. The judge repeatedly said only one thing that no evidence had been provided by the ED in the case,” Atishi claimed.

She alleged the chargesheets were not drafted in the ED or CBI offices, but in BJP offices. “There is no specific evidence showing bribe or payment of kickbacks. The only evidence presented were some vague statements by witnesses, and on the basis of these statements, it cannot be inferred that cash payments were given as bribes,” she said.