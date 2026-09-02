AAP seeks CBI probe into Delhi Minister Sirsa’s role in rice allocation scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led Delhi Government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of rice, demanding that the agency should investigate the alleged role of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the matter.

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AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that 50,645 metric tonnes of rice meant for distribution among Delhi’s poor, including migrant and daily-wage workers, had been diverted and sold to a Haryana-based company.

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Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the FIR registered by the CBI on August 27 was the second corruption case during the tenure of the Rekha Gupta government resulting in an FIR.

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He alleged that the CBI FIR mentioned Sirsa in connection with correspondence relating to the allocation of rice under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

According to Bharadwaj, the FIR refers to a letter sent on January 7, 2026, by Anjan Kumar Dutta, Additional General Manager of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), seeking allocation of 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week under the OMSS without participating in an e-auction. The rice was purportedly sought for distribution at affordable rates among Delhi residents, including daily-wage earners, migrant workers and others not

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covered under the public distribution system.

Bharadwaj questioned why the letter was allegedly forwarded by the minister to an Additional Commissioner rather than the Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

He claimed that on April 8, the Additional Commissioner, Arun Kumar Jha, wrote to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), giving a no-objection certificate and requesting it to facilitate the allocation and supply of rice to NERAMAC, subject to applicable provisions and availability.

The AAP leader alleged that the arrangement was subsequently repeated after the NERAMAC sought another allocation of 31,000 metric tonnes, claiming that the earlier quantity had been received and distributed.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the rice was diverted instead of being distributed among the intended beneficiaries in Delhi.

He said Arun Kumar Jha, who has been suspended in connection with the matter, had stated in his reply to a show-cause notice that correspondence with the FCI regarding the allocation and supply of rice to the NERAMAC was carried out after discussions with and on the instructions of Minister Sirsa.

“The CBI must properly investigate the minister’s role and question him about who from the NERAMAC visited the Delhi Secretariat and whom they met,” Bharadwaj said.