AAP seeks FIR against Delhi LG in Rohini drain death case

AAP on Thursday demanded that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi be named in the FIR registered in connection with the death of a labourer who fell into a drain maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Rohini Sector 32.

AAP Delhi State President and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, reacting to the FIR lodged at the Begumpur police station said that since the DDA functions under the authority of the LG, his name should also be included in the case.

The labourer died after falling into a DDA drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple. Bharadwaj alleged selective action by the LG’s office, stating that when he was a minister, FIRs were registered against him whenever any “so-called irregularity” occurred in his department. “Now that an innocent person has lost his life in a drain under the DDA, which functions under the LG, the same standard should apply,” he said.

In a post on social media platform X, Bharadwaj questioned why the FIR was registered against “unknown persons.” He wrote that the DDA operates under the LG and that news reports routinely mention LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in matters related to the authority. “His name should be included in this FIR as well,” he said.

Bharadwaj further claimed that false news had earlier been circulated in his name, leading to Enforcement Directorate raids. “Whenever any so-called irregularity occurred in my department, the LG ensured an FIR was registered in my name. Now include Vinai Saxena’s name,” he added.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Birju Kumar, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. Referring to another recent incident, Bharadwaj recalled the death of a motorcyclist in Janakpuri who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board on a PWD road.

Holding the BJP government responsible for both incidents, Bharadwaj alleged gross negligence. He said that while the families of the deceased are mourning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is “busy enjoying herself.” He also claimed that neither the CM nor any minister has visited the bereaved families so far.