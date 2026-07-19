The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, alleging that the Modi government used force to suppress a peaceful democratic protest ahead of the proposed July 20 march to Parliament.

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government had chosen force over dialogue, saying, “Such arrogance is not appropriate. Instead of forcibly detaining Sonam Wangchuk, the Modi government should have held talks with him.”

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He said instead of crushing the Cockroach Movement, the government should fix the country's education and examination system, adding that using force against Wangchuk reflected “the Modi government's defeat.”

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Taking to X, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast for 21 days to raise the issue of repeated examination paper leaks, but no representative of the Centre had reached out to him.

Claiming that the action was politically motivated, Singh said, “The government was afraid that the July 20 march to Parliament would become a massive public movement. Such arrogance of power is not good for democracy. I appeal to the youth of the country to stand with Sonam Wangchuk and ensure that this movement does not weaken.”

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Singh further alleged that the government had recently changed the Delhi Police Commissioner to facilitate action against Wangchuk ahead of the proposed Parliament march.

He also claimed that police cordoned off the protest site, used force against demonstrators and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital against his wishes.

BJP hits back

BJP IT Department chief Amit Malviya rejected the Opposition's allegations, stating that Wangchuk's preliminary medical report showed he had undergone medical examination with his consent.

Malviya said the activist was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health deteriorated during the prolonged fast. He questioned the Opposition's criticism, saying ensuring timely medical care was the responsible course of action and not a matter for political controversy.

What Delhi Police say

The Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice after doctors found him weak and showing signs of dehydration.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said doctors had arrived at Jantar Mantar in the morning for Wangchuk's scheduled medical examination as directed by the Delhi High Court, but some protesters allegedly obstructed the process, leading to commotion.

The police said considering Wangchuk's fragile health, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for further examination and treatment. According to doctors, he remains under observation and is undergoing additional tests while his condition is being continuously monitored.