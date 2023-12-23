AAP slams BJP after Sakshi quits

New Delhi, December 22
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak slammed the BJP for failing to give justice to wrestlers. At a press conference today, he said Sakshi Malik had to quit wrestling as wrestlers did not get justice from the BJP.
Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik had said on Thursday that she will quit the sport if the loyalist of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh becomes the federation chief.
He said, “Our country’s wrestlers left no stone unturned in making us proud. The PM invites medal winners to his home for discussions and personally captures all the footage when they win medals, but no investigation is conducted when an insulting incident happens to them.”
