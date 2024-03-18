AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP’s senior leader Atishi on Sunday said the BJP’s sole aim was to put AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Besides receiving the ninth summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam, Kejriwal has received fresh summons in connection with the money-laundering case linked to irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Kejriwal had appeared personally in the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, when the court granted him bail. Further arguments in the court will now focus on the legitimacy of the ED summons.

Atishi said the ED had again sent summons without awaiting the court’s decision. Kejriwal had informed the court three weeks ago that he would appear before the court after the end of the budget session, she added.

She, “But the BJP and PM Narendra Modi do not respect the judicial process. They are not waiting for the outcome of the legal process or the court’s decision. For them, the court holds no significance, the investigation holds no significance and even the truth holds no significance.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s only concern is to somehow put Kejriwal in jail before the elections and prevent him from campaigning. This is the only aim of Modi, as well as that of his party, his ED and the CBI,” she said.

“Not only has Kejriwal been summoned in the excise policy case, but also in another fake case related to the Jal Board. Modi feels that perhaps his aim of arresting Kejriwal in the fake excise policy case is not being fulfilled completely,” she stated.

Atishi said, “What kind of hooliganism is this? Nowadays, the ED and the CBI have become Modi’s two goons. The ED and the CBI chase those who oppose Modi. We have seen how these two goons of Modi have systematically targeted opposition parties.”

She further alleged that the electoral bonds case had revealed that Modi’s goons were running an extortion racket together through the ED, CBI and the I-T departments.

First, they summoned companies and then, just like goons, demand money weekly, the same way, money was demanded from those companies through electoral bonds.

She said, “Today, it has become absolutely clear that the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department are Modi’s goons. They are being used to eliminate Modi’s opponents.”

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Enforcement Directorate