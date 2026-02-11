AAP slams BJP over murders, deaths due to civic apathy

India’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ruining Delhi within a year of taking control of key civic and administrative bodies, alleging a breakdown in public safety amid a spate of murders and fatal accidents.

AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP-led administration had shown complete disregard for citizens’ lives, with innocent people dying due to rising violent crime and civic negligence.

“The BJP has ruined the entire Delhi in just one year. They do not care about the lives of the people at all. How many more lives will this negligent government take before it comes to its senses?” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The criticism follows reports of multiple murders within short spans of time and deaths caused by people falling into open drains and uncovered pits across the capital.

At a press conference, AAP Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj held what he called the BJP’s “four-engine government” responsible for the situation, alleging a collapse of law enforcement and civic administration.

Bharadwaj noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) functions under Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, whom he described as a “self-declared expert on rivers and drains.” He questioned how many drains and pits under agencies controlled by the BJP remained open and unmarked, leading to fatal accidents.

“People are dying after falling into drains and pits. Yet there is no accountability,” he said.

Recalling the AAP government’s tenure, Bharadwaj said the Lieutenant Governor would frequently visit sites, highlight alleged shortcomings and publicly criticise the administration.

“Now, for an entire year, he has been missing. He is not even writing letters because the reality of the BJP’s four-engine government has been exposed,” Bharadwaj alleged.