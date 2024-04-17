AAP slams PM Modi’s electoral bonds defence

New Delhi, April 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the electoral bonds scheme on Tuesday. AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the PM is justifying electoral bonds despite the Supreme Court (SC) declaring them unconstitutional and illegal. “The electoral bond mega scam is the biggest scam since the Independence and PM Modi is still in its favour,” he said.
“PM Modi is also openly supporting corruption in the BJP through electoral bonds. He should rather apologise to the SC and people of the country,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha #Supreme Court
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife