AAP slams PM Modi’s electoral bonds defence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the electoral bonds scheme on Tuesday. AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the PM is justifying electoral bonds despite the Supreme Court (SC) declaring them unconstitutional and illegal. “The electoral bond mega scam is the biggest scam since the Independence and PM Modi is still in its favour,” he said.

“PM Modi is also openly supporting corruption in the BJP through electoral bonds. He should rather apologise to the SC and people of the country,” he added.

