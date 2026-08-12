AAP stages ‘rice shop’ protest in Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday set up a symbolic “rice shop” inside the Delhi Assembly premises to protest what they alleged was a Rs 22,000-crore rice scam and demand the dismissal of Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Sirsa’s department had recommended that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) provide subsidised rice to a corporation in Assam for distribution among Delhi’s poor and migrants, but it was instead sold to a private company in Haryana.

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AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who participated in the protest, alleged that the rice meant for poor families was being diverted for private profit. “Questions are being raised over rice meant for the poor, and the Delhi government must answer,” he said.

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Jha further alleged that, “This rice belonged to the FCI and the BJP sold it in the open market. Every week, 31,000 metric tonnes of rice was being taken from the FCI and sold in the open market in Haryana. This amounts to a scam of approximately Rs 500 crore every week. Minister Sirsa’s department was attempting to carry out a Rs 22,000-crore scam.”

He said, “The Opposition will continue its fight for accountability and transparency on this issue, both inside the House and on the streets. The government will have to answer every question concerning the money of Delhi’s people and the rights of the poor.”

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Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar demanded Sirsa’s dismissal and questioned the action taken against officials. “I am not saying this myself. This has been stated by the Central Government’s Vigilance Department, which has suspended Additional Commissioner Arun Jha in this matter. When will action be taken against Sirsa?”

Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi also alleged diversion of subsidised rice, saying, “As many as 31,000 metric tonnes of rice had come to Delhi from the Assam corporation. It was meant to be distributed among poor people in Delhi. But the BJP Government sold the rice to private traders in the market and pocketed the profits. We have also demanded in the Delhi Assembly that this issue be discussed.”