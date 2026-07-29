AAP submits plaint over assault on 2 minors returning from CJP protest in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday submitted a complaint at the Parliament Street police station against a man, Satyam Pandit, alleging that he assaulted two minor boys returning from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

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AAP’s Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by MLA Kuldeep Kumar, handed over the complaint to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma and demanded Satyam’s immediate arrest.

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Bharadwaj alleged that Satyam not only abused the minors but also attempted to incite violence in the name of religion.