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Home / Delhi / AAP takes dig at Congress' sit-in outside PM's house, says Rahul Gandhi 'undermining' CJP protest

AAP takes dig at Congress' sit-in outside PM's house, says Rahul Gandhi 'undermining' CJP protest

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a post on X, wrote that Modi got Rahul Gandhi to stage a protest at his own residence to undermine the protest

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi protest outside Modi's residence on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been openly backing the ongoing CJP protest, on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress’ dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, calling it a “jugalbandi” with the BJP government, and accused Rahul Gandhi of “weakening” the agitation.

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Senior AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi questioned how Rahul was “allowed” to stage a dharna outside the PM’s residence, while the Modi government had refused to talk to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters despite their month-long protest.

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“This is amazing! CJP and Sonam Wangchuk: One month protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi govt refuses to talk to them,” she said.

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“Rahul Gandhi: Allowed to protest outside PM residence. In one hour, Modi Govt starts dialogue. Wah! Kya jugalbandi hai!” the AAP leader wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Rahul of “undermining” the agitation.

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“Apparently, to undermine CJP’s protest, Modi got Rahul Gandhi to stage a protest at his own residence,” Singh said in Hindi on X.

 Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also attacked the Congress, alleging that its leaders were silent on the ongoing movement, while their social media handles and influencers aligned to them have been trying to “weaken” the CJP protest.

“Congress’s top leaders stay silent on GenZ movement, but their social media and influencers have been trying to weaken the Cockroach Movement from the very first day,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and several top leaders, sat on a dharna outside the prime minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

They demanded the resignation of Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue.

After nearly 20 minutes, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh met Rahul at the protest site and urged him to end his dharna, but he refused.

Shortly thereafter, several Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were detained by the police.

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