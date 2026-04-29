AAP targets BJP on Rs 2,500 promise to Delhi women

Prior to the proceedings of the one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women in the Capital.

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Leader of Opposition Atishi questioned both Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that despite assurances made ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, not a single rupee had been credited to women’s accounts.

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“Even after March 2026, not even 25 paise has reached women. The BJP sought votes on the basis of this promise, but women are still waiting,” Atishi said at a press conference, adding that the issue would be raised during the Assembly session.

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She also accused the government of weakening welfare measures, claiming that women who earlier benefited from free bus travel and services at Mohalla Clinics were now facing difficulties, including standing in queues for Pink Cards and reduced access to free healthcare.

Burari MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha alleged that the BJP was using the Assembly for “political messaging” instead of addressing pressing public concerns. Jha said, “The Delhi Assembly is a place where the people of Delhi expect that issues concerning them will be discussed. Therefore, the BJP should at least not turn the Delhi Assembly into a place to satisfy its political frustration”

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He also raised the issue of halted pensions, stating that several widows and elderly beneficiaries were no longer receiving financial assistance.

“Women’s empowerment will not come only through legislative discussions but by ensuring their rights and fulfilling promises made to them,” he said, urging the government to clarify its position during the session.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also questioned the delay, pointing out that while THE BJP leaders were making promises of higher financial assistance in other states, the commitment made in Delhi remained unfulfilled.

He demanded that the government clearly state when the promised amount would be credited, adding that the issue had remained unresolved even during the Budget Session.