AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

New Delhi, June 22

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court (SC) against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) chairman, said Power Minister Atishi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice Sangeet Lodha (retd) for the post on June 21. “However, it was sidelined and former Allahabad HC judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the DERC chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to trouble the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this illegal appointment,” Atishi said.

The minister charged that the Centre’s move of appointing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson against the elected government’s recommendation was “unconstitutional and vindictive conspiracy”.

“The BJP is conspiring to shut down the free and 24x7 electricity supply in Delhi. They are exacting revenge from Delhiites for electing Arvind Kejriwal to power thrice,” she alleged. — PTI