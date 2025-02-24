AAP to regularise 12,000 MC workers

The AAP has announced that it will regularise 12,000 contractual workers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with final approval expected at the MCD House meeting on February 25. This move is a significant step in fulfilling the party’s election promise to secure permanent status for temporary employees.

Senior AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi hailed the decision as unprecedented in the country’s history. “This is a historic moment. The AAP government is delivering on its promise. We have already regularised 4,500 sanitation workers under the leadership of party convener Arvind Kejriwal. Now, 12,000 more workers will be made permanent,” Atishi said during a press conference at the AAP headquarters.

Atishi, along with MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak, Mayor Mahesh Khichi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, shared details of the move, emphasising that this will be the largest regularisation drive in the MCD’s history. The 12,000 employees, including sanitation workers, gardeners, teachers, junior engineers and domestic breeding checkers, will be made permanent in one go.

In a tweet, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the workers, stating, “Best wishes to all 12,000 temporary employees of the MCD. The AAP has kept its promise and took a historic decision to make these temporary employees of the corporation permanent. This proposal will be passed in the MCD House meeting on February 25.”

The regularisation plan, set to be officially approved on February 25, is seen as a major step toward fulfilling AAP’s commitment to providing job security to workers. Atishi said the move would impact workers across various departments within the MCD, marking a pivotal moment in the party’s governance.

“This will be the biggest decision in the MCD’s history. No other government in the country has regularised 12,000 contractual workers in a single go. This is a step toward ensuring that all contractual employees are made permanent under the AAP government,” she added.

Mayor Mahesh Khichi also reiterated the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. “The regularisation of 12,000 employees across various departments is another example of how we are fulfilling our promises. Arvind Kejriwal’s vision has always been to provide job security to workers, and this decision will further strengthen that vision,” Khichi said.