AAP welcomes MCD action on vandalism

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday welcomed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Special Privileges Committee’s proposal to recover the cost of damage to civic property from councillors involved in vandalism during House proceedings, but demanded that action first be taken against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh for alleged damage during the previous House term.

Addressing a press conference, MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said the party was ready to pay compensation for any damage caused by its councillors, but maintained that accountability should begin from the start of the current House’s tenure in January 2023.

The committee, in a letter to Mayor Pravesh Wahi, has recommended issuing notices to councillors found responsible for damaging municipal property during the October 22 House meeting and recovering the assessed cost from them. In case of non-payment, the amount could be added to their property tax demands.

The October 22 meeting had descended into chaos during a discussion on anti-pollution measures to be undertaken in the councillors’ respective wards. Councillors allegedly threw water and papers at one another, damaged microphones and jostled during the proceedings, forcing the House to adjourn without any meaningful discussion on the agenda.

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The Mayor had subsequently referred the matter to the Special Privileges Committee. In a letter dated October 26, its chairman, Narendra Kumar, recommended assessing the total damage caused during the meeting and fixing responsibility on the councillors involved.

Reacting to the proposed action, Narang questioned the procedure followed by the Mayor and claimed that the Code of Conduct Committee had not held a meeting since October 22.

He also alleged that the Mayor had referred to a report on the vandalism despite the committee not having convened any meeting. Narang demanded clarity on the basis on which the proposed action was being initiated.

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The AAP leader further alleged that video footage from the first House meeting in January 2023 showed Rekha Gupta, then a councillor, breaking two microphones. He also accused Raja Iqbal Singh, who was then the Leader of Opposition, of being associated with repeated instances of damage to microphones during his tenure.

“If the MCD is going to take action against those who vandalised the House, we welcome it. But the MCD must first take action against those from the earlier House,” Narang said, adding that compensation should first be recovered from Gupta and Singh before action was taken against the

present councillors.