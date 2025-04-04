AAP workers protest power cuts

The AAP staged protests across the city on Thursday against the worsening power crisis under the BJP-led administration.

Demonstrations were seen across ITO, Kalkaji, ISBT and Burari where AAP workers protested over prolonged power outages.

The protesters put up posters reading, “BJP Aayi – Bijli Gayi”, blaming the BJP’s “double-engine” government for the electricity shortage.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “After the acute shortage of electricity and water, now medicines are also missing from hospitals. Poor people come to government hospitals. They will face a lot of problems without medicines.”

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who led the protest at the ISBT, accused the BJP government of failing Delhi’s residents. “For 10 years, under Arvind Kejriwal’s government, Delhi never faced power cuts. However, since the BJP’s so-called ‘double-engine’ government took over, Delhiites are suffering from frequent outages. People are being forced to take to streets in frustration,” he said.

“This is not just happening in Delhi. The BJP has failed to ensure 24-hour electricity in 20 other states as well. Under Kejriwal’s leadership, uninterrupted power supply was guaranteed, but now people are once again being forced to buy inverters and generators,” he added.

Cong slams BJP over frequent outages

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav has criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over frequent power cuts, questioning its preparedness to handle the rising electricity demand as summer approaches. Yadav accused the government of failing to regulate power distribution companies (Discoms), alleging that they are pressuring the administration for a tariff hike by deliberately creating prolonged outages. “The Delhi government has no concrete action plan to meet high power demand when temperatures soar. If Discoms struggled to supply 4,070-4,360 MW on March 25, how will they manage when demand touches 9,000 MW in peak summer?” he asked.

BJP to counter AAP’s claims on power, water cuts

The Delhi BJP has launched a campaign to counter what it calls “false claims” made by the AAP regarding power and water shortages in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that party workers would work at three levels — social media, traditional media and street campaigns — to “expose” AAP’s allegations.

Sachdeva accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of reviving old political tactics to mislead the public.

“Kejriwal must remember that a broken pot cannot be put on the stove again and again. The tricks that brought him success in 2013 will no longer fool the people of Delhi,” he said.

Dismissing AAP’s claims of power outages, he said: “Every citizen of Delhi knows there are no power cuts in any house or shop.”