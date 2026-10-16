AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday filed complaints with the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging that police personnel had attempted to kill him on three occasions during protests in the Capital.

He sought the registration of an FIR and warned that he would approach the court if no case is registered.

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Bharadwaj alleged that he was assaulted and strangled during protests on September 29, October 4 and October 12. He also claimed that AAP MP Sanjay Singh and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas were targeted in similar incidents involving alleged attempts to choke them.

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In his complaint, Bharadwaj described the incidents as a coordinated criminal conspiracy rather than routine crowd-control measures. He said he had submitted video recordings of the alleged assaults and sought an independent investigation into the matter.

The latest alleged incident took place on October 12 near Janpath, where Bharadwaj was participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. According to the complaint, police and paramilitary personnel stopped the protesters and allegedly manhandled him and other AAP leaders.

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Bharadwaj alleged that while personnel were lifting and dragging him, one of them grabbed his shirt collar from behind and pulled it with such force that he struggled to breathe. He claimed that he repeatedly shouted that he was being strangled, but the personnel continued to hold him until a man identified as Abhishek Kumar intervened.

According to Bharadwaj, Abhishek raised an alarm and was allegedly assaulted by police personnel. The grip on Bharadwaj’s collar was released only after the intervention drew the attention of other people present at the spot, he claimed.

The second incident, according to the complaint, occurred on October 4 at India Gate Circle. Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel lifted his legs and attempted to suspend him upside down during a protest, an act he claimed could have caused serious injuries to his neck or spine. He also alleged that personnel surrounded him to obstruct media cameras from recording the incident.

The first incident allegedly took place on September 29 outside the Vikaspuri police station, where Bharadwaj claimed that police personnel strangled him during a scuffle and detention until he lost consciousness. He said women activists intervened to rescue him and that he had previously submitted a complaint, but no FIR had been registered.

Bharadwaj also cited the alleged assault on CPI(M) MP John Brittas on October 11. He claimed that Brittas was dragged by police personnel while speaking to the media near Connaught Place, pushed into a police vehicle and choked while being held down.