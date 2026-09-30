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Home / Delhi / AAP’s Bharadwaj, Jarnail booked for assaulting cop in Delhi

AAP’s Bharadwaj, Jarnail booked for assaulting cop in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File photo
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In the aftermath of the slapgate incident in the national capital, several AAP leaders, including party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Jarnail Singh and councillors, protested at the Police Headquarters demanding FIR against PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. They were subsequently detained.

Moreover, Bharadwaj and Jarnail Singh were also booked for allegedly assaulting a head constable who was recording the proceedings during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Tilak Nagar on Monday.

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According to the police, the head constable was recording the proceedings when he was allegedly surrounded by a group of AAP supporters. He was subsequently assaulted, the police said.

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The policeman underwent a medical examination following the incident and is stated to be stable.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 221, 132 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The FIR comes amid heightened tensions between the AAP and the Delhi Government following a protest by the party demanding the registration of a case against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over an alleged slapping incident in Tilak Nagar.

This is the second FIR in two days involving AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He was earlier booked on a complaint by the PWD for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties and interfering with government work.

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