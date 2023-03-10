AAP’s door-to-door campaign from March 13

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its preparations for a massive door-to-door campaign here to protest against the arrest of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Representatives from 250 Delhi wards received training at the party headquarters today. The process of assembling teams for the campaign in each ward has also been expedited.

State AAP convener Gopal Rai said the campaign would begin on March 13. Besides, “mohalla sabhas” would be held, where AAP MLAs and office-bearers would inform the public of the “truth” regarding the arrests.

The door-to-door campaign teams would also collect signatures from the public for a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing resentment towards the arrest of Sisodia and Jain.